Dubai: An Omani woman, Samia Al Dhahuri, has become an internet sensation following a spontaneous and heartfelt encounter with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq during his visit to Musandam Governorate.
A photograph capturing this special moment has been widely shared on social media, attracting a flood of likes and admiration.
In the photo, Samia, who was standing by the roadside with her mobile phone ready to capture the Sultan’s passing car, is seen smiling and greeting the Sultan.
To her surprise, Sultan Haitham responded warmly to her greeting. This image of mutual respect and joy was captured from the opposite side and quickly went viral among Omanis on various social platforms.
The photograph’s widespread circulation led to Al Dhahuri becoming a recognizable figure. She was subsequently featured by local media outlets to share her experience.
Al Dhahuri expressed her delight at the unexpected turn of events, stating that although she had planned to be part of the welcoming party for Sultan Haitham’s visit to Musandam Governorate a week ago, she never anticipated gaining such attention. Omani social media users have shown immense appreciation for the genuineness and joy evident in the photo.
Omani blogger Shatha Al Jabriya shared the iconic photo on X, captioning it with profound words that resonate with the deep emotional connection and respect the Omani people have for their leader.
Her tweet read, “Feeling deeper than watching. What the heart sees is not visible to the eye; what the heart sees is the most lasting and deepest hope!”