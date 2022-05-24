Cairo: A video posted online purportedly shows a member of the Omani guards of honour fainting allegedly due to searing temperatures during a ceremony held to welcome Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Muscat.
Raisi arrived Monday in Oman for a one-day trip, his second visit to the Gulf region since he took office last August. Raisi visited Qatar in February.
Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq welcomed him at the airport and a 21-gun salute was performed for him at the royal palace.
In the video, the guards of honour are seen sternly standing while one of them falls on the ground. They briefly turn attention to him before returning to their previous position.
Commentators on Twitter claimed that the guard had fainted due to high temperatures that exceeded 50 degrees Celsius at the time.
There was no comment from Omani authorities.