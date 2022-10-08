Dubai: The Royal Omani police has announced it is investigating a video that has gone viral on social media showing an officer apparently slapping a football fan after he stormed the pitch during a game.
The incident unfolded live on TV as Al Seeb and Al Riffa met on Tuesday night in an Asian Football Confederation match.
Footage showed the officer appearing to grab the fan by his T-shirt and striking him in the face after the pitch invader had been seized by stadium security staff. Security escorted the man outside the stadium.
The incident sparked an uproar on social media, with many users calling on competent authorities to take action against the police officer.