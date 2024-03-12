Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) have arrested two people for drifting on a public road in Oman. The incident happened in the Wilayat of Sohar, North Al Batinah Governorate.
The video showed the motorists drifting on the street and driving in a dangerous manner, posing risks to other road users. The motorists were subsequently charged for drifting and violating traffic laws.
"The North Al Batinah Governorate Police Command arrested two citizens for drifting and displaying in the Al Turaif area in the Wilayat of Sohar," ROP said in a statement.
"The legal procedures are being completed against them," ROP added.
The Royal Oman Police urges everyone to follow traffic rules and ensure safer roads for all.