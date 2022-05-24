Dubai: Two university students were killed in Oman after a 50-year-old shell blew up inside their accommodation, local media reported.
The tragedy took place last Tuesday at Nizwa, the largest city in Ad Dakhiliyah Region, where the two students were studying at the University of Technology and Applied Sciences.
According to a statement issued by the Royal Oman Police, the two students died in their residence following the explosion.
“Initial investigations showed they were tampering with objects suspected to be an unexploded munition, which they found in a mountainous area, which led to the explosion. Investigations are still ongoing to determine the circumstances of the incident,” the police said.
Oman police called on the public not to play or tinker with suspicious objects and to immediately report such discoveries.
The University of Technology and Applied Sciences mourned the death of the two students.