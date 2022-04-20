Cairo: Two Omani students were killed inside their residence in an explosion likely caused by abandoned projectiles.
Initial investigations showed that the two students were tampering with objects suspected to be “very old projectiles”, they had found in a mountainous area, when they went off Tuesday evening in their residence in the Nizwa state, the Royal Oman Police (ROP) said.
“Investigations continue to specify circumstances of the incident,” ROP tweeted, urging members of the public not to handle any strange objects and immediately report them to the nearest police.
Both fatalities were students at the University of Technology and Applied Science in Nizwa, around 164 kilometres from Muscat.
The university named and mourned the two students, saying they had died in an incident without giving details.