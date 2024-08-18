Muscat: Oman’s Embassy in New Delhi issued a statement on Sunday urging citizens planning to travel to India to obtain the appropriate visas based on the purpose of their visit.
"India offers tourist, medical, and student visas. Omani citizens must be mindful of the visa duration and ensure they do not exceed the specified period, which is clearly printed on the entry stamp, as India’s internal laws are strict in this regard," the embassy stated.
The embassy further explained that, under Indian law, travelers with expired visas are prohibited from leaving the country and can only depart after obtaining an exit visa. This process typically takes at least three working days and may incur fees exceeding RO 100.