Muscat: When COVID-19 was raging in Oman last year, the Sri Lankan community lent its hands to bring down the numbers and curb its spread.
Utilising all available resources within their community, they formed task forces, thereby effectively delegating responsibilities to them. The doctors in the community were entrusted with checking on the sick, advising the community members of the measures to take to avoid the pandemic and imparting coping measures and mechanisms to those who contacted the virus.
At the height of the pandemic, the community reported just a couple of deaths, Roy Lasantha, President of Sri Lankan Social Club in Oman, said in an chat with Gulf News.
Now the community efforts are once again in the news for all good reasons. The Sri Lankans have come together to ensure they are all jabbed. “More than 75 per cent of Sri Lankans resident in Oman have got their first dose. It was a collaboration with a leading private health care provider in Oman. Both Pfizer and AstraZeneca shots were administered to the members. While many got the shots free, some had to pay, depending on the category they were in.”
Currently, travellers from Sri Lanka are not banned entry into Oman.