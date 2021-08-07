Muscat: Sohar International Airport, a key domestic airport in Oman, has resumed operations after nearly a year.
Oman Airports, under whose remit come all the airports in Oman, announced the news through a statement carried by its Social Media channels. The first set of flights to be operated from Sohar International Airport (IATA code: OHS) is Salam Air’s flights to Salalah.
Operated four times weekly the flight will cut short the long driving time for Sohar residents to reach Salalah. Resumption of the airport operations will also mean more airlines operating into the airport in the coming days and months.
Opened in 2014, Sohar International Airport received airlines like Qatar Airways before operations were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sohar city boasts of a scenic corniche, centuries old fort and museum, and is also mentioned in some books as the birthplace of Sindbad the sailor. Sohar is also known for the mining industry, especially copper mines found in Wadi Jizzi. Sohar Port and Free zone offer fast access to other GCC states and is capable of handling large ships.