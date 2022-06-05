Dubai: Turkish rescue teams continued their search for an Omani man after he fell into a river in Ayder city in Northern Turkey, local media reported.
The Sultanate’s embassy in Ankara said it had received a report about the Omani man who fell into the river on Saturday. It said the search was still going on. The embassy explained that efforts are being made by the Turkish Civil Defence, police and the army to search for the missing man.
The embassy urged citizens to follow safety guidelines for tourism in Turkey to avoid accidents.