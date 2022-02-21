Dubai: Motorists may soon need to pay to use some roads in Oman, the Undersecretary for Transport at the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology has said.
According to the Times of Oman, tolls will be introduced on these roads once alternative routes have been introduced in the areas they cover.
The paper said that many new road projects are being considered, including a dual carriageway linking Al Kamil W’Al Wafi and Al Ashkarah, new linkages in Wilayat Maqshin in Dhofar, fresh connections between the governorates of South Al Batinah and Al Dakhiliyah, and renewed maintenance of the Bidbid-Nizwa road.
The ministry also plans to improve connectivity to Jabal Akdhar through a rail link and a road from South Batinah, while also installing rail connections between Sohar and Khazaen, and a bridge to connect Masirah Island to the mainland of Oman.