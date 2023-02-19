Dubai: A hit-and-run incident in Oman has left two people seriously injured. On Saturday, a reckless driver in the Wilayat of Suwaiq, North Al Batinah Governorate, ran over two individuals with his vehicle and fled the scene of the accident, local media reported.
The incident, which was captured on video and circulated widely on social media, prompted local authorities to take action.
Following an investigation by the North Al Batinah Governorate Police, a citizen was arrested for drifting with his vehicle in the Al Bidaya area of Suwaiq.
The suspect was identified as the same driver who had hit the two individuals and fled the scene. The injured victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
In a statement, the Royal Oman Police (ROP) confirmed that procedures for referring the suspect to judicial authorities would be completed. Hit-and-run incidents are taken very seriously in Oman, and reckless drivers who cause injuries or fatalities can face severe penalties, including imprisonment and heavy fines.