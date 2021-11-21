Muscat: Oman’s Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik will go on a state visit to Qatar on November 22. The Diwan of Royal Court said in a statement the visit is in response to an invitation from Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar.
Sheikh Jassim bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, the Qatari ambassador to Oman, said in a statement to Oman New Agency the visit represents the strong relations the two countries share at various levels.
The visit is expected to cover discussions on cooperation between the two countries that will further strengthen bilateral relations as well as establish more mutually beneficial projects in various fields. The visit will also set the stage for projects that will strengthen relations between the two countries politically, economically and culturally.
Sultan Haitham will be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising Sayyid Shihab bin Tarik Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs, Sayyid Khalid bin Hilal Al Busaidi, Minister of the Diwan of Royal Court, Gen. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Nu’amani, Minister of the Royal Office, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, Foreign Minister, Sultan bin Salim Al Habsi, Minister of Finance, Abdulsalam bin Mohammed al-Murshidi, Chairman of Oman Investment Authority, Dr Mahad bin Said Ba’Owain, Minister of Labour, and Najeeb bin Yahya Al Balushi, ambassador of Oman to Qatar.