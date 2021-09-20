Muscat: Omani schools opened yesterday after nearly a two-year break. The government decided to resume in-person learning for this academic year, with online learning also part of the plan.
Traffic was clogged due to school buses and parents dropping off their children. Vaccination for kids over 12 was started last month.
Alia Bint Ibrahim, a student of Ruwi Secondary School for Girls, said she was happy to be back to normal learning. “Online learning was fine but there is more fun when you meet your classmates, friends and teachers face to face. My friends and I are happy that we can finally put the pandemic restrictions behind us.”
Royal Oman Police were deployed near traffic signals and school premises to ensure orderly traffic flow. They were also seen along with students’ traffic assistants, helping younger kids cross the road. Many office-goers started their office commute earlier than usual anticipating a pile-up due to school traffic.