Dubai: Omani poet Hilala Al Hamdani died of stroke on Wednesday morning, three days after giving birth to her first baby.
Condolences poured in as social media was filled with messages upon hearing the news. Many poets and tweeters mourned her, recounting her virtues and expressing their shock at her sudden death.
Al Hamdani’s poetic journey was heavily influenced by her father, who excelled in both eloquent and Nabati poetry. During her high school years, she was more drawn to eloquent poetry. However, after completing high school, she embraced Nabati poetry.
She showcased her talent by participating in the second edition of the Abu Dhabi-based Million’s Poet Programme, where she reached advanced stages and left a lasting impression.
Just one day before her death, Al Hamdani shared a heartwarming message on her Snapchat account, thanking her aunt Laila for the greeting card she had sent. The card offered warm congratulations to Al Hamdani on the birth of her newborn baby.