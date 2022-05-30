Dubai: Oman has been awarded two gold and two silver medals for its high quality extra virgin olive oil and compliance with international specifications and standards, local media reported.
The Royal Gardens and Farms of Royal Court Affairs bagged the four prizes in the prestigious EVO International Olive Oil Contest, in its seventh edition held in Italy on May 21.
Founded in 2016, the contest was inducted by World Ranking Extra Virgin Olive Oil among the top five international extra virgin olive oil contests in the world and the first in Italy in its first edition.
The Royal Gardens and Farms won two gold medals in the Coratina and Blend extra virgin olive oil product categories, and two silvers in the Koroneiki and Arbequina categories. The olives were produced in the Riad al Jabal farm in Jabal Akhdar.
The EVO International Olive Oil Contest aims to promote the highest quality of extra virgin olive oil. For this reason, it allows access to the competition only to producers able to guarantee traceability and origin of their products. A highly qualified jury tasted the products over four days from May 16 to 19.