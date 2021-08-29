Muscat: Oman’s weather will be partly cloudy on the coastal strips of Dhofar Governorate and the neighbouring Hajar mountains for the next two days, the Meteorological Department has said.
There are also chances of dust storms in the desert areas of the Sultanate from today evening. The low clouds across the country will also bring a foggy mornings, especially on the coasts of the Sea of Oman in the Muscat region and also on the coasts of Arabian Sea in the Dhofar region.
The mornings in the last few days have been hazy and foggy in the capital region, with temperatures hovering around 28 degrees Celsius. The highest temperature has come down to 44 in Ibri while Muscat recorded a high of 34. The highest temperature that Salalah recorded today was 27 degrees. While the afternoons are still hot, the sting has come down, with evenings appearing cooler with breeze.
The last few days of monsoon drizzle is also currently on in Salalah and nearby cities, with the active south-westerly winds from the Arabian Sea bringing high and rough waves on its coasts.
There are warnings of raging waves on the coasts of the Arabian Sea and low visibility in places of rain and fog formation.