Bus1
The service operates via Shinas, offering a convenient connection between the two cities. Image Credit: @mwasalat_om/X

Muscat: Oman National Transport Company (Mwasalat) announced a new bus service to Sharjah, starting February 27.

Mwasalat announced the launch of a new bus service, aiming to strengthen the international bus network between Oman and the UAE. The announcement was made via social media.

The service will run four daily trips, two departing from each of Sharjah and Muscat. The service operates via Shinas, offering a convenient connection between the two cities.

Fares start at OMR 10 (approximately Dh95.40) for one-way trips and OMR 19 (approximately Dh276.66) for return trips. Passengers can bring 7 kg hand luggage and 23 kg checked baggage.

The first bus departs Muscat from Azaiba Station at 6:30 am, arriving in Sharjah at 3:40pm. The second departs at 4:00 pm, arriving at 1:10am. From Sharjah, the first bus departs Al Jubail Station at 6:30am, arriving in Muscat at 2:30pm. The second departs at 4:00pm, arriving at 11:50pm.

Sharjah-Muscat bus service - Details

Bus
Mwasalat launches new bus service to strengthen Oman-UAE connection.

Route: Via Shinas

Fares: Start from OMR 10 (one-way), OMR 19 (return)

Baggage: 7 kg hand-carry, 23 kg check-in

Muscat Departures:

First bus: 6:30am from Azaiba Bus Station, arrives in Sharjah at 3:40pm

Second bus: 4:00am from Azaiba Bus Station, arrives in Sharjah at 1:10am

Sharjah Departures:

First bus: 6:30am from Al Jubail Bus Station, arrives in Muscat at 2:30pm

Second bus: 4:00pm from Al Jubail Bus Station, arrives in Muscat at 11:50pm