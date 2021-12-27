Dubai: Oman has approved a decision making two doses of COVID-19 vaccine a mandatory condition in the workplace, local media reported.
According to a circular issued by the Ministry of Labour, every employee must provide his/her employer with the vaccination certificate proving they have taken two doses of vaccination approved in the Sultanate.
“However, those who have not taken the vaccine yet must provide the employer with a medical report from the health institution proving the existence of health conditions that prevent him/her from receiving the vaccinations,” the circular stated.
Meanwhile, more than 230,000 people (both citizens and residents) still have not received any doses of vaccination.
According to the Minister of Health, 4 per cent of Omanis have not received the first dose, 10 per cent have not received the second dose, adding that the country has administered more than 6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine.
The minister stressed there is no direction yet to make third dose mandatory, adding the epidemiological situation is still serious and will put pressure on health institutions