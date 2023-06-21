Dubai: Oman is set to appoint a government spokesperson for the first time in a new move to enhance transparency, Dr. Abdullah bin Nasser Al Harassi, Minister of Information, has announced.
The spokesperson will represent state administrative apparatus and legal affairs, according to the decision taken by the Council of Ministers.
The initiative aims to effectively articulate the government’s vision regarding the services it provides to society across diverse media platforms.
The spokesperson will also respond to press inquiries about services and handle issues raised in the media.
The Minister emphasised that the spokesperson would operate based on specific terms of reference.
This is to ensure the strengthening of the relationship between the institution and the media, and to enhance the public image by appearing across various media platforms and outlets.