Cairo: Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman has issued a pardon for 175 inmates convicted in different cases on the occasion of the country’s 52nd National Day, Omani media reported.
The pardoned prisoners include 65 foreigners, an official at the Royal Oman Police (ROP) said.
The clemency comes on the occasion of the National Day and out of consideration for families of the pardoned inmates.
Sultan Haitham on Friday attended a military parade marking the same occasion.
The parade featured symbolic units from the Omani army, Navy, ROP and the Royal Air Force, Oman’s news agency ONA reported.
Oman’s National Day, celebrated annually on November 18, marks the birthday of late sultan Qaboos, considered the architected of modern Oman.
Qaboos died in January 2020 after ruling the country for nearly 50 years.