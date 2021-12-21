Dubai: With Oman recording 15 new omicron cases on Monday, the Supreme Committee sounded the alarm, urging those aged 18 and above to take the booster dose.
The Sultanate’s Ministry of Health announced yesterday that 15 new cases of the mutant omicron variant have been detected in the country.
In a statement, the ministry said it is currently undergoing epidemiological investigation, urging everyone to fully adhere to preventive measures.
The Supreme Committee also urged both citizens and residents to take precautionary measures and to take the booster dose.
Following the noticeable increase in COVID-19 cases all around the world, the Civil Aviation Authority has issued new guidelines for passengers arriving in Oman.
Accordingly, passengers must conduct a PCR test before arriving at Oman airports. They must also must obtain a “Passenger Registration Card” by registering at https://covid19.emushrif.om.
This should be done 48 hours before their flight. They should also attach the vaccination certificate (vaccines approved by Oman) and also should upload the negative PCR test result before arriving in Oman.
Passengers holding a “Passenger Registration Card” with a black stripe (procedures incomplete) must go to the passenger registration service counters to complete the necessary procedures upon arrival at the airports. All travel documents must be present upon arrival at the airport to be presented to the competent authorities.