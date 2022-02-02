Dubai: Oman has witnessed a significant increase in crimes committed by women in 2021, compared to 2020, local media reported.
According to figures published by the Public Prosecution, Oman saw a 21 per cent increase in crimes perpetrated by women. Some 3,637 women accused of criminal activities were brought before Public Prosecution in 2021.
More than 58.4 per cent of the accused women were Omani, while 41.6 per cent were expats. In total, the number of accused brought before Public Prosecution was 34,873, out of which 28,201 were charged with criminal cases in 2021.
Figures also showed juvenile crimes referred to Public Prosecution, increased by 50 per cent in 2021 compared to 2020. Aa total of 740 juveniles under the age of 18 were accused of criminal activity in 2021, a significant rise from the 473 in 2020. As many as 701 suspects were male, the other 39 were female.
Muscat saw the highest number of defendants in 2021, with 13,914 people appearing before the Public Prosecution, an increase of 24 per cent compared to the previous year, followed by North Batinah (5,019 defendants, a 21 per cent increase), and Dhofar (4,455 defendants, 52 per cent increase, the largest percentage rise across the 11 governorates).
Muscat has also reported the highest number of crimes referred to Public Prosecution, with 11,719 criminal charges, representing 41.6 per cent of all accusations brought before them. North Al Batinah (4,098 cases, 14.5 per cent) and South Al Batinah (2,737, at 9.7 per cent) recorded the highest numbers of referrals brought before Public Prosecution, after the capital.