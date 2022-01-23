Dubai: Nearly 99 per cent of COVID-19 cases detected recently in Oman have turned out to be the mutation Omicron, local media reported.

Dr. Amal bint SaifAl Maani, director of the Department of Prevention and Infection Control at the Ministry of Health, said that according to latest statistics and lab test results, about 99 per cent of COVID-19 cases registered lately in the Sultanate are Omicron.

The number of registered cases in Oman is increasing, and it is expected to continue rising in the upcoming period, Maani added.

In an interview with Oman TV, Dr. Amal said: “It is noticeable that the spread of infection occurred simultaneously in all governorates in the same period, unlike previous waves, where the spread began in certain governorates, and the percentage of positive results among those showing symptoms reached 25 per cent in some governorates.”

She stressed that taking the booster dose contributes to reducing the complications of disease and hypnosis by 80 per cent, "so we call on everyone, especially those who suffer from chronic diseases and are over the age of 60, to take the vaccine.”

In light of the recent surge in COVID-19 infections, the Supreme Committee has reintroduced and toughened COVID-19 restrictions to preserve the public health and counter the spread of the deadly virus including reducing the number of employees reporting to the state agencies and companies by half of their normal capacity. Other employees will have to work remotely.

The Sultanate’s state supreme committee in charge of tackling COVID-19 has also said that the congregation Friday prayers will be suspended while daily prayers will continue in mosques provided that the number of worshipers does not exceed 50 per cent capacity in line with health precautions previously announced by the Ministry of Awqaf (Endowments), the Omani news agency ONA reported.

As part of the new restrictions due to take effect on Sunday, all conferences and exhibitions will be postponed.