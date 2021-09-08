Muscat: After Oman made it mandatory for expatriate residents over the age of ten to have a resident card, Indian schools have made this requirement mandatory for admissions as well.
The decree published few days back in Oman’s Official Gazette states that every Omani who is over 10 years of age must obtain a civil identity card, and those who are ten years old or younger may obtain this card, subject to the approval of the parents. For expats, the rule is “any foreigner residing in the Sultanate must obtain a residence card. The regulation determines the card’s model, data to be recorded in it, its validity period, the procedures for obtaining it, and the documents necessary for that”.
It is mandatory now for Indian schools in Oman to ensure that all students studying in the Indian schools have valid resident cards issued by Royal Oman Police. All Indian schools are required to maintain a record of the resident cards of the students studying in their school.
A circular issued by the Indian School Muscat also indicates that the resident card will be a mandated requirement to seek admission to Indian schools. A maximum period of one month grace will be given. The deadline currently given for submission of resident cards is September 9.