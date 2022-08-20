Dubai: In a shocking video that has gone viral on social media, a child was spotted driving a car on South Al Batinah Governorate Road, local media reported.
The Royal Oman Police (ROP) said it stopped the “juvenile while he was driving and impounded the vehicle.” Police also summoned his guardian to take legal measures.
Omani laws prohibit any person under the age of 18 to drive vehicles. According to traffic laws, the minimum age to apply for a licence to drive vehicles is 18 years and 21 for heavy vehicle and trucks.
The total number of registered vehicles in the Sultanate of Oman reached 1,560,778 by the end of March 2022, according to the National Centre for Information and Statistics.