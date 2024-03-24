Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) cracked down on motorcycle traffic violations in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate.
In a coordinated effort, 102 motorcycles were seized and 81 drivers stopped. The ROP says these actions stem from ongoing traffic control campaigns targeting violators.
ROP said in a statement: “Al Dakhiliyah Governorate Police Command, with the support of the Nizwa Special Tasks Police Unit, continues to implement traffic control campaigns against motorcycle drivers violating traffic rules and regulations. 102 motorcycles were seized and 81 drivers were stopped."
"The legal procedures are being completed against them," ROP added.
The Royal Oman Police urges everyone to follow traffic rules and ensure safer roads for all.