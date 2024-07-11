Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) arrested two Omani citizens for impersonating police officers. The suspects entered the homes of two residents, stole their money, and attempted to assault them during the robbery.

In a social media statement, the ROP confirmed that legal proceedings are being completed against the individuals.

"The Al Dhahirah Governorate Police Command arrested two citizens for impersonating police officers, entering the homes of two residents, stealing their money and phones by force, and attempting to assault them," the ROP stated.

