Dubai: At least one person has been confirmed dead in Oman, six have been rescued, and two are still missing after three vehicles were swept away in floodwaters in Wadi Al Batha, Wilayat of Jaalan Bani Bu Ali, in South Al Sharqiyah Governorate.
The Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority (CDAA) despatched rescue teams to the area after receiving a report on Wednesday evening about the incident. The CDAA, in cooperation with the South Al Sharqiyah Governorate Police Command and citizens, found the body of a female citizen in Wadi Al Batha.
The search for the two missing individuals is underway, with rescue teams conducting searches in the affected areas. The CDAA has urged the public to be cautious, especially in areas prone to flash floods, and to follow the safety guidelines issued by the authorities.
Many parts of Oman are experiencing heavy rainfall, and the Oman Met Office has warned that the rains will continue until Saturday. The highest rainfall is expected in Al Sharqiyah North and South and Al Dakhiliyah. The weather forecaster has also predicted hail and downdraft winds, along with heavy rain, which could cause rockslides on roads.
Several roads in Jaalan Bani Bu Hassan have already been cut off due to overflowing wadis, and the authorities have advised people to take extra precautions while travelling.
The Oman Met Office has also reported that Nizwa has recorded the highest amount of rainfall so far, with 35mm until 6.30pm on Wednesday.