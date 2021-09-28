Muscat: Oman is considering a booster dose against COVID-19 for certain categories of immunocompromised people. Sharing this update, Oman’s Ministry of Health informed that the target group will be announced soon. Reports from medical sources indicate that a third shot taken as a booster dose will protect those who have a weak immune system and hence do not have a strong response for the first two shots of vaccine.
The booster dose is under a moratorium called in by the WHO as the vaccines are yet to reach more people across the globe.
Oman’s cases have shown a steady decline, with the two major hospitals in Oman discharging the last of the COVID-19 patients. Precautionary measures are still in place across Oman, including social distancing and wearing masks at all times in public places. Oman has also restricted entry into offices, airports and all commercial establishments for only vaccinated people.