Muscat: Weather forecasting sites indicate the formation of a tropical storm on the western coasts of India on Wednesday evening. Several weather-sites in Oman that track weather patterns reported the storm formation.
The weather development is trending in Oman with several people following it keenly and sharing the news on social media sites.
Initial indications are that it may move west towards the Sea of Oman. Specialists at the National Centre for Early Warning of Multiple Hazards are following up on this tropical situation in the Arabian Sea, which is predicted to make landfall towards the end of this week.
Ahmed Anees, a student of Agriculture and Marine Science at the Sultan Qaboos University, said tropical depressions and cyclones normally occur in the Indian sub-continent as well as in Oman during this time of the year. “We only hope this passes without creating any major repercussions in terms of loss and life. We are just about recovering from the ravages of a pandemic, morally, physically and economically.”