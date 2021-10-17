Muscat: Oman is celebrating the annual Omani Women’s Day today. Ahed bint Abdullah Al Busaidi, wife of Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq shared a message addressed to Omani women that was carried by all news sites.
“On the occasion of the Omani Women’s Day, I extend my greeting of appreciation and thanks to every woman who upholds the principles of goodness and the values of tolerance. I extend my appreciation to all Omani women, who contribute to building this dear nation based on her position and her social, national and humanitarian duties in various fields.”
Last week, Oman’s Ministry of Social Development (MoSD) announced the celebrations planned by the Ministry and its various affiliated associations were postponed due to tropical Cyclone Shaheen. But that did not stop many governmental and private organisations to post their congratulatory messages on this occasion.
Maryam Zadjali, Vice President of Omani Women’s Association had earlier indicated organising a bazaar in the premises of Omani Women’s Association office in the upmarket locality of Shati Al Qurm, which now stands postponed to a later date.
The bazaar will feature various handicrafts and jewellery made by women from the interior towns of Oman. An Omani food fare is also on schedule that will see a delectable spread prepared by Omani women in what can probably be termed a community food service.