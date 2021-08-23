Muscat: Oman has lifted a travel ban on travellers from India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Philippines, Tanzania, Sudan, Brazil, Sierra Leone, UK, Tunisia, Lebanon, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Brunei, Singapore, Indonesia, Ethiopia, South Africa, Ghana, Nigeria, Guinea, Colombia and Argentina.
These countries were banned from entering Oman. Civil Aviation Authority of Oman issued a circular that from September 1, all those who are eligible to enter Oman, including Omani citizens, resident visa holders and those who are eligible for visa on arrival can enter the country, provisioned under new conditions.
Now travelers from the aforesaid countries can enter Oman but only upon showing proof of having taken a COVID-19 vaccination approved by Oman. The vaccine certificate should have a QR code. The last dose should have been taken two weeks or 14 days prior to the date of travel.
Single-dose vaccines also need to be taken two weeks prior to the travel date.
International passengers arriving in Oman holding a negative PCR test that can be verified through a QR code are also exempted from the mandatory institutional quarantine that is currently in effect.
The PCR test should have been taken 96 hours before the scheduled flight time for long-haul flights (8 hours or more). For short haul flights the PCR test should have been taken 72 hours prior to the flight.