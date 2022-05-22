Dubai: All coronavirus-related restrictions and precautionary measures will be lifted in Oman, the Supreme Committee tasked with tackling developments of COVID-19 announced on Sunday.
According to state-run news agency ONA, the committee has decided to lift all precautionary measures in all places and for all activities across the Sultanate.
The committee however advised the elderly and people with chronic diseases and immune deficiency to continue to wear facemask in closed places.
It urged community members to continue to adhere to preventive health measures, and in case of fever or any respiratory symptoms, to stay at home, not to meet with others, and to wear a mask in case of contact with a patient.
The committee highlighted the importance for people to take the COVID-19 booster shot and praised the constructive role of public and private bodies and the public in dealing with the preventive measures and their contributions to curbing the spread of the pandemic.