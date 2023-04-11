Dubai: The Directorate General of Traffic in Oman has announced regulations for obtaining a ‘lifetime’ private light vehicle driving licence.
The Royal Oman Police (ROP) said that the licence will only be available to citizens who have had a valid driving licence for at least 15 years and are not employed as drivers.
Applicants for the permanent special light driving licence must also have a clean traffic record free from any first-category violations in the three years preceding the application.
They must also be free from any medical conditions, with the exception of the use of corrective lenses or glasses.
The permanent licence will be withdrawn if any of the aforementioned conditions are found to be false.
The lifetime licence will be issued for private light vehicles only and will be valid until the age of 70, after which it must be renewed.