Muscat: Oman’s Authority for Public Services Regulation (APSR) has launched a novel initiative called Green Mosques, under which around 100 mosques in the country will switched to solar energy.
The pilot phase for Green Mosques programme was introduced last year, and has seen good results. The encouraging savings made on account of the switch-over provided the much needed impetus to move forward with the expansion of the project.
100 mosques under expansion
The project is worth RO 5 million. “In the first year, 100 mosques will be provided with solar energy, while we look to expand in the coming months,” said an official from APSR.
According to APSR, the initiative will provide investment solutions with the aim of encouraging mosques to adopt use of solar energy by installing panels on roofs, for a fee for installation and operation.
The systems will be owned by the mosque immediately after the end of the investment period agreed upon between the two parties. The initiative forms an important step towards achieving the objectives of Oman 2040 vision.