MUSCAT: Indians ranked first with regard to departures and arrivals as per the data shared by Oman’s premium information bureau, National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).
Close to 7,000 Indian flew from Oman in May, with 1,500 arriving into the Sultanate. Closely following Indians are Pakistanis with 5,268 departures and 197 arrivals. Bangladeshis ranked third with 139 departures and just 34 arriving into Oman. Total international flights operated from Muscat International Airport also fell in May in comparison to the previous month with 1,524 flights that include arrivals and departures.
Last year, the total flights operated till May end were slightly over 23,000, while this year the same figure for corresponding period fell to 9,215. The reduction of 60 per cent in terms of flights and passengers are due to the COVID-19 imposed restrictions.
Since last month, Oman has suspended normal flight operations from India, with only few special flights in operation between the two countries.
Among other countries from where travellers are not allowed to enter Oman, are Bangladesh and Pakistan as well. However, domestic flights, markedly to Salalah recorded only 16 per cent decrease in flight movements and close to 20 per cent decrease in terms of passenger arrivals and departures.
A positive indicator were the flight and passenger movements to Duqm that showed an increase of 70 per cent and 30 per cent respectively, in comparison to last year, up to May.