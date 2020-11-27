Dubai: Air ticket prices from Oman to most major destinations in India have increased substantially, local media reported.
The hike in prices, according to travel agents, comes after private airlines were barred from the air bubble agreement between the two countries that is now extended to December 27.
Currently only national airlines Oman Air, Salam Air, Air India and Air India Express are allowed to operate. Ticket prices to the Kerala route are among the highest, given that the highest number of repatriation cases flew to the South Indian state since May this year. A one-way flight from Muscat International Airport to Kochi International Airport cost OMR 156. Similarly, tickets on the Muscat-Calicut route cost OMR 135. The cheapest Muscat to Mumbai flight tickets is priced at 171.
However, ticket prices were cheaper when private airlines IndiGo and GoAir were operating in October to these destinations. “Prices were just OMR 50 to OMR 80 to these sectors in the beginning and now its doubled,” said Arun Aravind, Retail Sales and Operations Manager at Fahad Express.
Despite the pandemic related restrictions, the demand for passengers travelling to Indian destinations has only increased. “There is a requirement for more airlines since the demand is high but with only fewer airlines operating to these sectors, the fares have increased,” Arun opined.