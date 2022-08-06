Cairo: Oman has arrested a group of foreigners attempting to illegally enter the country, the sultanate’s police said.
Police authorities in Dhofar governorate in southern Oman arrested the infiltrators holding Arab and African nationalities, the Royal Oman Police (ROP) said without giving specific figures or a nationality breakdown.
“Legal procedures are being completed against them,” ROP added.
Under Omani law, infiltration into the sultanate is punishable by jailing from one month up to three years and fines ranging from OMR100 to a maximum of OMR500 or one of both penalties.