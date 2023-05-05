Dubai: The Muscat Municipality has urged motorists to avoid parking their vehicles for extended periods, announcing fines ranging from 200 Omani riyal (OMR) to OMR1,000 for offenders.
According to Article 5 of Administrative Resolution No. 171/2018, which governs abandoned vehicles in public places within the Muscat Governorate, an administrative fine will be imposed on the owner after confiscating the neglected vehicle.
Fines will amount to OMR200 for cars, buses designed to transport 15 passengers or fewer, and bicycles, while OMR400 will be levied on trucks, buses designed for more than 15 passengers, locomotives, trailers, tractors, and equipment. Vehicles intended to transport hazardous materials will face a fine of OMR1,000.
During the first quarter of 2023, various municipalities across different governorates have recorded numerous violations. The Bausher Municipality reported the highest number of violations, with 42 cars towed, followed by the Municipality of Seeb, where 17 cars were towed. A total of 128 notices were issued urging the removal of abandoned cars before further action was taken.
In Amerat, nearly 20 notices were registered, and two cars were towed; in Muttrah, five vehicles were towed, with 19 notices placed on abandoned vehicles.
Article 3 of the Resolution says a warning sticker will be placed on vehicles left in public places that disrupt the general view. Article 4 specifies that the municipality may withdraw and seize abandoned vehicles at the owner’s expense 14 days after placing the warning sticker. The municipality will not be held responsible for any damages incurred during transportation.
The Municipality emphasised the importance of addressing this issue, as long-term parking disturbs road users, hinders traffic, and deprives individuals of the right to benefit from public parking, constituting an infringement of the public right.