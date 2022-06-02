Cairo: Owners of all private cars and commercial vehicles in Oman will be exempted from fines and renewal fees due in the past two years, authorities in the sultanate have said.
The Royal Oman Police (ROP) announced the exemptions on its Twitter, saying the step comes in implementation of directives from Sultan Haitham bin Tariq.
The exemptions are effective from today, June 2, until December, 2, 2022, according to ROP.
No explanation was given to the decision, which is thought to be part of recent measures to cushion financial fallout from COVID-19.
Last month, Oman lifted all pandemic-related restrictions.