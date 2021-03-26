Dubai: Muscat’s hotels, tourist restaurants, cinemas, amusement, and entertainment centres will be exempted from tax collected by the municipality till the end of the year (December 2021), local media reported.
The move comes as part of the Capital’s efforts to support businesses in the wake of coronavirus crisis.
According to the statement issued, the Muscat Municipality said it has decided to suspend collecting taxes from hotels, tourist restaurants, cinemas, amusement, and entertainment centres until December 2021.
“The decision to suspend collecting taxes until the end of December 2021 is based on the economic stimulus plan to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 crisis,” the statement from Muscat Municipality said.