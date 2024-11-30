Dubai: Foreign tourists visiting Oman can now hit the road with their home-country driving licenses under newly clarified regulations by the Royal Oman Police (ROP), a move expected to boost the Sultanate’s appeal to international travellers.

According to the ROP, foreign visitors holding valid driving licenses from their home countries can drive in Oman for up to three months, provided their purpose is tourism or transit. This three-month allowance begins from entry into the country and applies exclusively to visitors with valid tourist visas.