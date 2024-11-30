Dubai: Foreign tourists visiting Oman can now hit the road with their home-country driving licenses under newly clarified regulations by the Royal Oman Police (ROP), a move expected to boost the Sultanate’s appeal to international travellers.
According to the ROP, foreign visitors holding valid driving licenses from their home countries can drive in Oman for up to three months, provided their purpose is tourism or transit. This three-month allowance begins from entry into the country and applies exclusively to visitors with valid tourist visas.
The ROP also confirmed that international driving licences, issued by recognised organisations such as the Oman Automobile Association, are accepted for the same duration.
However, the privilege is limited to short-term visitors; expatriates residing permanently in Oman must obtain an Omani driving license. License swapping for residents is not universally permitted.
The regulations, aimed at simplifying access for foreign drivers while ensuring safety standards, highlight the Sultanate's commitment to accommodating tourists without compromising local laws. Drivers must be at least 18 years old to qualify for a license under Omani regulations.