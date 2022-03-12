Dubai: A fort dating back to the 5th century has been discovered at Oman’s Al Fulaij archaeological site in North Al Batinah Governorate, Oman media reported.
The site includes furnaces dating back to the fifth century AD, and burials from the third and first millennium BC. The facilities of the fort were surrounded by circular towers.
The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism said that excavations are still ongoing in cooperation with the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism and a joint archaeological mission from Sultan Qaboos University and the British University of Durham, at the Al Fulaij archaeological site in the Wilayat of Saham.
Earlier in January this year, a large settlement dating back more than 4,000 years was discovered in Oman’s Wilayat of Rustaq, South of Al Batinah Governorate.
The sophisticated settlement included a large number of huge buildings and burial sites and was discovered in the Al Tekha area, located on the edge of the Al Hajar Mountains, by the joint archaeological mission between the Archaeological Department of the College of Arts and Social Sciences at Sultan Qaboos University, and the Italian University of Pisa, under the supervision of the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism.