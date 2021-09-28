Muscat: Oman’s Civil Aviation Authority has indicated that the developments in Arabian Sea still point at the tropical depression that could form on Wednesday evening, on September 29, moving further west towards the Sea of Oman.
In the event of its formation, it will be named Shaheen, as suggested by Qatar. According to Arabic dictionaries, Shaheen means peregrine falcon, a bird of prey from the family of grey falcon. The fierce bird is characterised by the length of its wings and its temperament.
Reports indicate cyclone Gulab, which had hammered many states in India after making landfall, could emerge again as another cyclone and move towards Arabian Sea.
Today, the weather remained normal with moderate winds in the Muscat governorate. Some of the interior mountainous regions of Oman as well as the southern Dhofar region reported rain in the last couple of days. Oman CAA has been issuing regular updates on the weather formation in Arabian Sea.