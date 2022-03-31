Dubai: The death toll from Sunday’s rockslide in Oman has increased to 10 after one more body was retrieved from under the rubble, local media reported
According to a statement issued by the Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority (CDAA), the rescue teams in the Sultanate of Oman recovered an additional body at the rockslide site in Ibri.
Meanwhile, the search is underway for four other people who are reportedly trapped under the rubble.
According to media reports, at least seven Pakistani miners were killed in the tragic accident while four other workers are still missing.
The accident reportedly took place after a rockslide hit the marble quarry, crushing seven of the miners and possibly burying those missing.
Authorities have deployed heavy machinery, sophisticated cameras and sniffer dogs for the search and rescue operation.
The incident took place in Al Dhahirah. The landlocked is sparsely populated governorate west of the capital, Muscat, borders the UAE and Saudi Arabia.