Dubai: Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq of Oman issued a royal decree setting up a ministerial committee to assess damage to houses and properties by Cyclone Shaheen and the tropical situation in Oman.
Sultan Haitham’s decision comes as part of his follow-up of the weather conditions and its effects in a number of provinces in the Sultanate.
The committee, chaired by Sultan bin Salem bin Saeed Al Habsi, Minister of Finance and Chairman of the Financial and Economic Committee, includes representatives of competent bodies, is tasked with evaluating the situation and bringing it back to normalcy as soon as possible.
Oman authorities said that Cyclone Shaheen weakened on Monday but left a trail of devastation across the country.