Dubai: Passengers travelling to Oman will no longer be required to register anymore on the Ministry of Health website, the country’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said.
In a circular issued yesterday, CAA said passengers need not register on the www.travel.moh.gov.om anymore. However, passengers aged 18 and above must present a “vaccination certificate indicating that they have received at least two doses of the approved COVID-19 vaccine.”
“All passengers aged 18 and above are also required to present a negative COVID-19 PCR test upon arrival or within 24 hours after arrival and a health insurance covering COVID-19,” CAA added.
This comes as the country is witnessing a decrease in the daily COVID-19 cases. Yesterday, 1,036 new cases were detected in Oman, in addition to 3 new COVID-19 deaths.
This brings the total number of positive cases to 376,724 in the Sultanate while the total number of COVID-19 deaths stands at 4,234.
The Ministry added that 2,076 people have recovered, bringing the total number to 358,133 recoveries.