Dubai: Oman on Sunday banned the import of live birds from two Indian states and and one province in Pakistan, local media reported.
In a statement issued on Sunday, the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources said: “A ministerial decision has been issued banning the import of live birds, their products, their derivatives from the states of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab in the Republic of India, and the Punjab region in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, until further notice.”
“Excluded from the decision are thermally-treated products in accordance with the Health Law for Terrestrial Animals issued by the World Organization for Animal Health,” the statement added.