Dubai: Oman has banned the production, import and marketing of food products containing titanium dioxide, also known as E171.
In the event of a violation, the law stipulates a fine of OMR1,000, according to the Ministerial Decision No. 11/2023.
Titanium dioxide (E171) is a naturally occurring oxide of titanium. It is widely used in the food industry as a colourant, responsible for creating a white hue in various products.
This includes a diverse array of items such as baked goods, sandwich spreads, soups, broths, sauces, salad dressings, and even food supplements.
Its usage spans decades and is prevalent in many food manufacturing processes.
However, recent studies have raised concerns about the potential health risks associated with the ingestion of titanium dioxide. While it is generally recognised as safe by many regulatory bodies worldwide, some research suggests it may have adverse effects on human health.
The ban implemented by Oman reflects a growing global trend towards reassessing the use of certain additives in food products.
With the new regulation in place, food manufacturers, importers, and marketers operating in Oman are required to ensure their products are free of titanium dioxide (E171).
Consumers are also advised to check food labels for the presence of E171.